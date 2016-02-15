New couple? Marnie Simpson goes on Valentine’s date with Jordan Davies

Megan McKenna's ex Jordan wooed the Geordie Shore star on a hot date - could this be the newest reality couple?

Valentine’s day has got us all loved up (even if we did spend it with Ben and Jerry) and it seems like we’re not the only ones feeling the love.

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson was one lucky lady who didn’t sit at home in front of Netflix, as she was wined and dined by ladies man Jordan Davies, on a hot valentines date.

It seems reality stars can’t help but heart other reality stars – well they would have plenty to talk about.

Marnie retweeted this which was a not-so-subtle hint that the pair are hooking up:

The Mirror reported that they checked into the Malmaison Hotel after having a romantic date at the Silk Room restaurant.

Ooh, it’s like loves young dream – who says romance is dead?!

Jordan is best known for his stint on ITVBe show Ibiza Weekender, which if you haven’t seen it, follows Jordan and his fellow hotel reps partying round the beefa strip, as they make sure young holidaymakers, from the 18-25 set, have the best summer of their lives.

He was also on Ex On The Beach, where he found love with Celebrity Big Brother star Megan Mckenna before she went into the house. But things have turned sour between the pair since then, with a very public twitter spat.

Jordan isn’t the only reality star Marnie has fallen for. She was famously engaged to former TOWIE lad Ricky Rayment, after a whirlwind romance that saw him get down on one knee after just six months together.

She has opened up about their relationship since their split, describing it as the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ – crikey!

Speaking to MTV, Marnie revealed: ‘It all went downhill after I got engaged, I would go as far to say that it was one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made in my life – only because he’s so full of s**t.’

‘He only [proposed] for one reason and that was to get me off of Geordie Shore.’

Ouch. Keep your eyes peeled for this blossoming romance – shall we nickname them J-arnie or M-ordan?

Rose Adams/@roseami1

