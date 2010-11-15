VIDEO Katy Perry breaks down at Radio 1 Teen Awards

Singer Katy Perry gets emotional performing Firework

Katy Perry burst into tears while performing at the Radio 1 Teen Awards yesterday.

The singer started crying before belting out single Firework, which was inspired by new husband Russell Brand.

‘I’m allowed to be emotional,’ Katy, 26, told the crowd as she wiped away her tears.

‘Thank you so much for supporting me in this song because it means so much to me.’

Katy attended the music event with Russell, 35, who she married in India on 23 October.

The couple met at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2009 and got engaged in India on New Year’s Eve 2009.

