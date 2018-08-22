Can we date you, Chez?!

Cheryl‘s officially back on the market, and we reckon it’s fair to say she’s looking better than ever.

To mark her re-entry into the world of singletons, 35-year-old Chez has done what *any* single ‘gal would do.

No, she didn’t quite glug down a bottle (or seven) at Spoons and enjoy the perils of a drunken Tinder rampage in the local kebab house at 1am.

But, next best thing, she’s shared a smokin’ hot selfie – and the former Girls Aloud lady has *really* got tongues wagging!

Taking to social media, the mother-of-one has shared a cheeky snap whilst rocking the oh-so-seductive combo of distressed denim hot pants and thigh high leather boots.Sorry, Liam Payne who?!

MORE: Look away, Cheryl! As Liam Payne is caught KISSING model Cairo Dwek – find out everything about his new romance

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Pairing the ensemble with a casual black hoody and relaxed tresses, Cheryl posed for the camera with one leg propped up against the wall behind her, captioning the snap a simple ‘sup’ and *that* emoji. Yeah, you know whats up.

Sup.. 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Fans have been quick to rally round the Geordie lady’s post, with comments reading messages such as ‘You are such a beautiful woman Cheryl’, ‘@cherylofficial you just keep getting more perfect! Geordie goals right there!!’ and ‘Just wow!!’.

People of Instagram, we totally agree.

Cheryl’s flirty post follows her recent split from 24-year-old Liam, the father of her one-year-old baby Bear.

The duo confirmed they’d split back in July of this year, with both Liam and Cheryl posting matching his-and-hers statements.

The statement announced that they were to go their ‘separate ways’, whilst requesting fans ‘respect Bears privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’

Since the duo re-entered the single life, Liam has already been linked to a string of romances in the press – most predominantly with model Cairo Dwek, whom was spotted smooching Liam during a recent Italian break.

By the looks of Cheryl’s Insta, however, it doesn’t look like the former Girls Aloud lady will be waiting around for too long either.