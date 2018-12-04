We're so intrigued!

Currently in the midst of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, we’ve been very busy with all things creepy crawlies, spiders and everything in-between.

However, in amongst the talk of gruesome Bushtucker trials and less-than-luxe living conditions, there’s been speculation of a ‘fix’ – with viewers taking to social media to point out their suspicious sightings on the show…

Since leaving the jungle on Sunday, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer hasn’t exactly dispelled these allegations – having claimed that some of the fiery clashes between Noel Edmonds and Nick Knowles had been edited out.

Speaking of the mysterious dramz with The Sun, the 20-year-old hinted that unaired ‘big disputes’ between the duo had been cut from the final edit.

‘They were having these big disputes. They debated evolution, and Nick said we have all evolved from monkeys and I don’t think Noel believes it,’ he said.

‘Half the time I thought, “I’m not even listening to what they say”.’

Over the weekend, both Malique and Noel sadly exited the jungle – closely following by the latest I’m A Celebrity casualty, Sair Khan, during yesterday’s edition of the show.

However, Noel and Malique’s departure has been a pretty controversial one – with some viewers noticing a rather strange coincidence…

Pointing out that Malique appeared to have his rucksack on his back before Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby announced his departure, viewers have likened his exit to Noel’s – who also had his bag in close proximity on his lap before learning his fate.

As Malique and Noel would have presumably had no idea that they were about to leave, some viewers are suspicious of a ‘fix’.

However, an ITV insider has now dispelled the suspicion surrounding bag-gate – telling The Sun Online: ‘All the contestants pack up whatever they want to bring with them before Dec and Holly go into camp.

‘There were lots of other bags packed on the floor ready to go.’

We guess that settles that!