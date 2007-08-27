Nicole Kidman: I wasn’t a cool teenager

Actress was lonely growing up in Australia

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman hated her ginger hair and fair skin when she was growing up.

The actress, 40, was raised in Australia – so she wasn’t allowed to play outside because of the intense sun.

‘In Australia you spend a lot of time indoors if you’re fair-skinned because you burn,’ she says.

‘I always felt like I wasn’t the cool girl at school, so I’d stay indoors while everyone else was going to the beach and I’d sit and read books, but it resulted in a very vivid imagination that then sustained me.’

And Nicole says the books would help her escape her life.

‘As a child, I used to want to be the person in the book,’ she tells OK!.

‘That would be the thing, because I didn’t like my life, so I wanted to be the character in the novel. That’s the ramifications of being a fair-skinned redhead in Australia.’