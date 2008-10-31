Nicole Kidman: Keith Urban’s alcohol problem was terrifying

Actress opens up about her marriage

Nicole Kidman has admitted life as Mrs Keith Urban started really badly.

The actress, 41, admits that their relationship was under pressure from the start.

‘We were thrown into his alcohol problem three months into the marriage, and that was big,’ she says.

‘We became the closest we could become, because we had to bare our souls. We did 10 years of marriage in three months. You go to hell and back…when the addiction takes control of the life, it’s terrifying.’

But after spending 90 days at California’s Betty Ford clinic in October 2006, Keith, 41, turned his life around.

‘There is hope, and we work on it every day, and we are in a place of actual peace right now, which is a beautiful place,’ Nicole tells Parade magazine.

‘I love him so deeply, and he has done an amazing amount of work, and he is an amazing husband, and I am just very, very grateful. I think we are both in a place of humility.’

The couple are parents to 3-month-old daughter Sunday Rose.

Nicole also has adopted kids Isobella, 15, and Connor, 13, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 46.

Alison Adey