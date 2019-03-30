Fans think Nicole looks like a completely different person...

Nicole Scherzinger has always denied she’s been under the knife, but fans were shocked last week when she made an appearance on The Voice with a puffy face, fuller lips and a slimmer nose.



Shocked fans took to social media to share their horror at her new look/

‘What has she done to her face?! Why all the fillers etc? Why would you [even] do that when you are so naturally lovely?’ one person commented.

Another added, ‘She looked plastic on The Voice…Very sad, she was beautiful in the Pussycat Dolls.’

While a third wrote, ‘A truly stunning woman now has a puffy face due to fillers.’

The harshest criticism came on Twitter where some people even compared Nicole, 40, to another famous singer, with one fan begging, ‘Oh no! Nicole Scherzinger turning into Cher!!! #stopthesurgery’.

So we asked cosmetic surgeon Dr Sach Mohan for his take…

‘To me, it looks like the lips have been volumised too much, which have changed the shape of her mouth,’ he said.

‘The area around her mouth seems to have been overfilled in an attempt to reduce lines around the nose. The upper cheeks also look to have been filled too much, which has an ageing effect on her face.’

Nicole has always denied having work done in the past, insisting in 2016 that she hadn’t even considered trying Botox.

‘For me, it’s more about taking care of yourself from the inside out,’ she said.

‘It’s about drinking a lot of water and getting a lot of sleep. It’s crazy what hot yoga or going on an amazing run will do.

‘Anybody can always get that stuff done, but for me, how I feel inside is a true reflection,’ she added.