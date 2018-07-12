We're not jealous at all...

Nicole Scherzinger has proved that she’s feeling more confident than ever after turning 40 recently by showing off her AMAZING bod on the beach.

The singer posed for some sizzling Instagram snaps on Wednesday as she relaxed on the sand in a plunging swimsuit whilst visiting Vietnam and spoke of how she’s enjoyed the trip.

‘Thankyou #Vietnam for a beautiful trip. For your kindness, beauty and grace. Can’t wait to come back. 🙏🏽🇻🇳😘,’ Nicole captioned the post.

It was the former Pussycat Doll’s incredible bod that got her followers talking though, with many left in awe by the pictures.

‘Stunning & effortless as per usual,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Gorgeous pics Nicole! U and the camera are made for each other’

Meanwhile one said: ‘Can i just lay like this and look this good? #BodyGoals’

Yep, we’re not jealous at ALL…

And one admirer simply wrote about the pics: ‘Oooooommmmmfffffgggg’

In one of the photos Nicole is seen with her hand on her hip as she pouts for the camera, whilst another shows her sprawled out on the sand.

It’s not the first time recently that Scherzy has posed up a storm in her swimwear, having proudly showed off her figure whilst on holiday in Mykonos earlier this month. Looking good, lady!

The X Factor judge celebrated her 40th birthday two weeks ago and admitted to fans that she’s counting her blessings as she gets older.

‘God where does the time go…? Birthday got me like😳🙈 It’s crazy…I find the older you get the faster time flees…so be GRATEFUL,’ Nicole told her followers.

‘Count your blessings, even thru the sun and rain. And cherish every moment, because you never know. I love you all. My heart, Little Nicole’

She also shared a cute throwback snap from her childhood to mark the occasion.

Awww.