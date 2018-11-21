It's happening!

With ten famous faces currently battling with the creepy crawlies of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, viewers had been left wondering when we would meet our final late arrival.

However, the time is officially nigh – as the final campmate arriving Down Under has officially been revealed as Noel Edmonds!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018 viewers FURIOUS as fan favourite is replaced: ‘Just not the same!’

Rounding the headcount up to 11 stars, Noel has been confirmed by ITV bosses as the newest addition to the I’m A Celebrity gang – reportedly making him the highest paid contestant ever, wracking up a mega £600,000 for his jungle stint.

Those keen for Noel’s first appearance shouldn’t have to wait too long, as the 69-year-old will arrive at the I’m A Celebrity base in a matter of days.

Following the revelation of Noel’s arrival in Oz, countless viewers have taken to social media to praise telly bosses on their pretty amazing choice of signing.

‘Noel Edmonds on #ImaCeleb is happening!!!! This series is so good!!,’ shared one user.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Not only does this years show have the likes of Harry Redknapp & @MrNickKnowles but NOW Noel Edmonds is entering the jungle… Best line up EVER.’

‘NOEL EDMONDS FROM DEAL OR NO DEAL COMING IN THE JUNGLE. *screaaaaams*,’ posted a third.

Speaking ahead of his jungle appearance, the TV favourite revealed a near Strictly Come Dancing stint – before opting out of the ballroom show due to the Strictly curse.

The infamous Strictly curse has previously seen contestants split from their long-term loves and embark on relationships with their dance partners.

Noel, who married Elizabeth Davies in 2009, told The Sun: ‘I have been asked to do Strictly. Liz is a fully-trained singer and dancer and a couple of years ago she said, “Why don’t we cheat? Why don’t we say you’re a novice and I’ll teach you before?”.

‘Then I think there was one of those curse moments and I said to her, “Are you comfortable with me spending five or six days a week with a half-naked woman draped all over me?”. And it’s funny how the conversation just changed’, he joked.

Welcome to the jungle, Noel!