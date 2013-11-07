Oh no! Caroline Flack stuck watching ‘lads’ film’ after boyfriend Jack Street falls asleep

Presenter Caroline is a miffed with her man

Caroline Flack didn’t quite get the cosy night in she hoped for last night.

The Xtra Factor presenter allowed her man Jack Street, 25, to pick a movie but was less than impressed when he nodded off soon after pressing play.

‘Boyfriend chooses lads film,’ she Tweeted.

‘Boyfriend falls asleep at beginning of film. I’m stuck with lads film.’

It’s unlikely the TV host, 33, will stay grumpy for long as she’s obviously smitten with the handsome music manager.

Such a happy fam,’she captioned an adorable snap of herself, Jack and a tiny puppy earlier this week.

Beth Shearing