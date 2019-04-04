We're not jealous at all...

Olivia Attwood’s footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack has treated the Love Island star to a special gift this week, buying her a Range Rover worth nearly £100k.

Liv moved into 25-year-old Bradley’s plush Manchester flat just two months ago, and the footie star seems to have given her a late moving present.

The 27-year-old former Islander took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap of her brand new wheels, a £99k 4×4 Range Rover, with her 1.6 million followers.

Generous boyfriend Brad can be seen posing with a grin beside the pricey present, with Liv adding a love heart outlining his Instagram handle to the snap.

Liv – who dated Chris Hughes after her stint on Love Island in 2017 – announced that she and the Blackburn Rovers player were taking things to the next level earlier this year, sharing the news with her followers.

The model uploaded a snap of the pair with the sweet caption: ‘You and me love a fresh start.. So here’s to another one, in our new pad.’

The two moved into the flat after their first property was burgled back in January, with the thief stealing their cars.

At the time, Liv told The Sun: ‘It was horrible. We were in bed, someone had a key, we don’t know who it was. We’re moving away, we’re moving this week.’

The blonde beauty later updated fans with the good news that their vehicles had been found, posting: ‘So happy to say both mine and Brad’s cars have been recovered by police.

‘They had been abandoned not long after I posted on here, so I can’t thank everyone enough for getting the word out, because it probably made all the difference.’

The loved up couple regularly share cute snapshots of their relationship, with Olivia recently uploading a gushy post of the pair on holiday in Dubai.

Captioning the pic ‘You and me, always’, she and Brad can be seen hugging under the sunset with grins plastered on their faces.

