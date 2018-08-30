The Love Island star insists she's not been swapped for a newer model

Olivia Attwood has hit back at reports she’s been dropped from a fashion brand.

It was claimed she’d been sacked from In The Style in favour of new Love Island winner Dani Dyer – who has signed a massive £500,000 deal.

However, former Love Island runner-up Olivia has claimed she left when her contract ended six months ago.

Taking to Twitter, she slammed reports: ‘I left In The Style, almost 6 months ago, at the end of my contract. I am close friends with the owners so didn’t feel the need to make the decision public. Very unsavoury way to bring press attention to a new ambassador.’

In The Style owner Adam Frisby added: ‘Olivia was never dropped it was always a 6 month contract that ended ages ago and we remain incredibly close both professionally and personally.’

Olivia – who had two ranges with the popular company – was signed for a six month contract which ran out in February.

She has continued to promote the company on her social media since.

Meanwhile, Dani, 22, will stand alongside join Binky Felstead, Charlotte Crosby and Billie Faiers as brand ambassador of In The Style.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Dani jumped at the chance to sign up to In The Style – she loves the brand and can’t wait to design her own range.

‘She’s the perfect match – everyone loves her and they think she’ll be the perfect face for the company.’

Dani could also be a new panelist on Loose Women, as bosses are reportedly keen to sign her.

Danny Dyer‘s daughter quickly became the favourite on Love Island as her romance with boyfriend Jack Fincham blossomed – and she clearly caught the attention of the big bosses at ITV.

If hired, she could be joining the likes of Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Christine Lampard who are all regulars on the ITV lunchtime show.