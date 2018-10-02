Liv has reached out to the star

It’s fair to say Katie Price didn’t exactly make a good first impression with Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Cast your minds back to October last year and you might remember Pricey and Olivia’s then-boyfriend Chris Hughes flirting up an absolute storm on Loose Women.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Unfortunately, things took an awkward turn when it was then claimed Chris had been sending ‘flirty’ texts to KP – despite him denying the rumours – and this led to Liv branding the former glamour model ‘delusional’ and ‘tragic’. Ouch!

But it looks like that’s all water under the bridge as 27-year-old Liv has now admitted she ‘still really likes her’.

More: Katie Price wishes she’d gone to rehab sooner to save her from ‘years of cr*p men’

‘I never fell out with her,’ the reality star told The Mirror.

‘I was in an awkward position. I had to make a decision whether to stand by someone [Chris] or not. My relationship with her has been fine.’

Katie, 40, is currently seeking treatment at rehab centre The Priory for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

And Celebs Go Dating star Olivia – who split with Chris in February – wished Katie all the best during her recovery.

‘I don’t really think about it too much. I really liked Kate and I still really like her’, she said.

‘Obviously you don’t know how much is true but I wish her all the best. If she’s doing what she needs to do that’s good.’

Olivia’s comments come after Katie took a short break from rehab four days after checking herself in to attend her close pal’s wedding.

A wedding guest revealed she was ‘on top form’ after being spotted with her five kids watching her friend Abigail Scott tie the knot over the weekend.

KP’s representative the explained: ‘The priory were aware Kate had a wedding to attend for her very close friend before she took the treatment.

‘She went to the church and left the wedding for 4pm. Katie was driving. Her treatment resumes as usual on Monday. ‘