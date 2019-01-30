Love Island star is trying out a new look

She’s always been upfront about her cosmetic surgery, so when Olivia Attwood got her lip fillers removed yesterday she wasn’t afraid to admit to fans that she had gone too far with the injections.

Posting on her Instagram story, the 27-year-old shared the news that she had just returned from visiting her cosmetic surgeon, Dr Saleena, where she got her pout dissolved.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson gets wrist tattoo lasered off just days after split from Wes Nelson



‘I don’t know if you can tell, I think it’s not that obvious, because I’m really puffy this morning, but when she was she convinced me to dissolve my lip, my top lip,’ Olivia said.

The former Love Island star, who sported a natural look for the video, revealed: ‘This is my top lip with no filler at all and it feels really weird, not gonna lie.’

She added: ‘I’ve been having lip fillers for years, probably like five, six years and that lip had started to come out of the lip line and was looking really puffy, something I never wanted.’

But that doesn’t mean the reality star won’t be plumping up her lips again in the future, as she told fans: ‘I’m actually excited to start again fresh.’

Clearly happy with her new look for now though, Olivia treated her followers to a saucy black and white bath snap.

With her back to the camera and plenty of bubbles around her, Olivia flaunted some side boob as she grinned for the pic.

It’s certainly been a week of big changes for Olivia as she and her boyfriend Bradley Dack made the decision to move house last minute.

However, the move is hardly a spontaneous decision, as the pair have been living in a luxury hotel ever since their house was broken into by thieves who stole some of their possessions, including two cars, a Chanel handbag and a MacBook.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Television Awards last week, Olivia explained: ‘It was horrible. We were in bed, someone had a key, we don’t know it was. We’re moving anyway, we’re moving this week.’

Words by Becky Waldren.