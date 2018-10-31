You're not on Love Island now, Liv!





Currently starring on Celebs Go Dating, Olivia Attwood has been reminding us exactly why we’re so desperate to be her mate.

The Love Island babe is very busy dating members of the public – and the nation has fallen for her no-nonsense ways.

However, despite Liv’s hectic wining-and-dining schedule, the 27-year-old managed to squeeze in a little selfie session recently.

Attending a shoot, Liv gave Instagram followers quite the eyeful – posting a range of saucy shots from behind-the-scenes.

Despite the much chillier climes of October, Olivia brought back a little Love Island magic – posing in a teeny-tiny gold bikini.

However, the shoot didn’t run completely smoothly…

As Liv chuckled over the fact the triangle bikini top wasn’t exactly holding her assets in place, her stylist was forced to step in.

Uh-oh!

Thankfully, Olivia managed to save herself from a possible wardrobe mishap – revealing her stylist managed to cover her up with a matching gold crop top.

Seemingly content with the new look, Olivia then shared a snap of the final result with her followers.

Looking good, lady!

Despite Liv’s Love Island friendly attire, the reality TV babe then swapped back to a more seasonal look…

Taking to Instagram, Olivia unveiled her Halloween costume – opting for a full-body fishnet catsuit.

Finishing off her feline get-up with a pair of PVC cat ears and a collar-style choker, Liv looks bewitchingly sexy.

Fans of Liv will be delighted by her hilarious boob mishap – as countless social media users have called for the hilarious star to land her own show.

Do we blame them?! Nope… not one bit.

‘Have always loved @oliviajade_att my sense of humour,’ said one.

Another added: ‘Can @oliviajade_att get her own show please?! Absolutely hilarious on @CelebsGoDating.‘

‘Ngl #CelebsGoDating is my guilty pleasure and @oliviajade_att is the funniest person,’ agreed another.