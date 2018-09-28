The Love Island star has opened up about her battle with mental health

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot last weekend in a lavish ceremony in Essex.

But while we’ve done nothing but stare at their incredible wedding photos for the last four days, it turns out it wasn’t all smooth sailing for these two.

In fact, 24-year-old Olivia has now admitted she found planning her nuptials incredibly difficult as she deals with severe anxiety.

In a clip for their new reality show Olivia & Alex Said Yes! – which is due to air tonight – Liv can be seen breaking down in tears as she credits her husband for ‘saving her from depression’.

Speaking to the camera, the teary star confesses: ‘It’s difficult to plan a wedding when you suffer from bad anxiety because I feel like ‘am I doing the right thing?’ but really it’s just your anxiety taking over.

‘You’ve got all these people coming to your day, you’ve organised everything, is it going to go okay? What are you going to say to people? How are you going to be? Are you even going to be able to talk on the day?’

Olivia then revealed how she’s managed to battle her negative thoughts with the help of Alex, adding: ‘But I’ve learnt to overcome it a lot and with Alex he has brought out the best in me.

‘I think he stopped me from being depressed at the end of the day. So when you find someone who helps you get over a mental illness, you should marry that person.’

Olivia has previously spoken out about suffering from anxiety, telling new! magazine that it all started when she was just a teenager.

‘It was down to being badly treated by an ex – that was the original trigger – when I was about 17,’ she said.

‘I was on medication but three weeks ago I came off it,’ Olivia added. ‘That shows how much my life has changed.’

Olivia and Alex tied the knot in Gosfield Hall in the Essex countryside following a year and a half engagement.

The pair, who met on the 2016 series of the ITV2 show, wed in front of a load of their reality star pals including Kady McDermott, Gabby Allen, Pete Wicks and Jess Wright.

Olivia & Alex Said Yes, Friday at 9pm on TLC.