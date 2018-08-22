Olivia's wedding plans have had a last-minute change

Love Island’s Olivia Buckland has made a big last-minute change to her wedding plans by DROPPING Cara De La Hoyde as a bridesmaid, sparking rumours of a feud.

Now though the bride-to-be – who is set to wed fiancé Alex Bowen next month – has explained the reasons behind the shock change and admitted it’s all due to Cara’s busy life as a mum to baby Freddie.

‘Cara’s got [son] Freddie now and when I asked her [to be a bridesmaid] she was a lot less busy and I thought she could handle the pressure,’ said Olivia, 24.

‘But we spoke about it and she’s so busy with Freddie and she’s got so much on her plate that I felt like it was pressuring her.

‘I said “I don’t need you to be my bridesmaid, you’re coming to the wedding regardless and if it’s easier on both of us with all the commitment, how do you feel about just coming to the wedding as a guest?”

‘And she was really happy about it and said it was nice to hear that I thought about it like that.’

Olivia has also shut down any rumours of a fallout between herself and 28-year-old Cara.

‘We both don’t need that label,’ the future Mrs Bowen told new! magazine. ‘You don’t have to be a bridesmaid to know that we are good friends. We’re very honest with each other.’

Meanwhile Cara – who recently got engaged herself to Love Island boyfriend Nathan Massey – also made it clear last week that she’s still as close as ever to Olivia after fans were worried about her absence from Liv’s recent bridal shower.

‘sorry to disappoint some people we are still besties 🤣🥂❤ @oliviadbuck 👰🏼👰🏻,’ Cara captioned a video of the pals flashing their engagement rings together.

Phew, we’re glad all is okay between these two!

Now the countdown is on to Olivia and Alex’s big day and fortunately we’ll all get to enjoy it, with the whole thing set to be documented in TLC show Olivia & Alex Said Yes.

Eek, we can’t wait!