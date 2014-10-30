OMG! Cheryl Cole’s baby revelation will surprise you

Former bandmate Kimberley and X Factor buddy Simon might have just joined the baby club, but Cheryl Cole won’t be jumping in yet

With her fellow X Factor judge Simon Cowell, plus Girls Aloud bandmate, Kimberley Walsh experiencing baby joy, will Cheryl be following their footsteps? Apparently not. Sorry Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

The 31-year-old has admitted that little ones are not on her radar as she has her hands full with other tots.

Chezza may be acting as a music mentor to her aspiring star contestants but it seems the singer feels a huge responsibility for them in her personal life too.

‘Oh god. Kimberley just had her baby, a boy who I consider as a nephew. I don’t need my own right now,’ she revealed to the Daily Mirror when asked about plans to become a mother.

And it’s not just her best pal’s child that’s keeping her a busy bee. Lauren Platt, 16, and 20-year-old Lola Saunders, get Cheryl‘s sweet thoughts.

‘Not so much in Lola, but I feel like I’ve got a little baby to take care of in Lauren on The X Factor,’ Cheryl says.

Her girls on the talent show may not be making her feel broody exactly, but she’s defo been putting her maternal instinct to use these days.

Who knew she’s an aunt to a dozen?

‘I’m doing alright with 12 nieces and nephews, somebody on X Factor, and a baby with my best friend.’

Phew! That’s a lot of people to look after!

As soon as news broke out that Cheryl Cole secretly got married to her French boyfriend-of-six-months, Jean-Bernard, whisperings of her being pregnant immediately started.

Her former bandmate Nadine Coyle even sent the newlyweds her congrats of her new marriage.

‘Come join the baby club. Best ever,’ Nadine tweeted.

Rumours went into overdrive when JB’s personal trainer, Curtis Brown posted an online video message about the Frenchman’s new wife.

‘JB don’t get mad at me but your baby momma is hot,’ he said.

Baby momma?! Is there something Cheryl isn’t telling us!



Amy Lo