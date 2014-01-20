OMG! Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison strips to nightwear for hot selfie and shares baby joy

Vicky wants to be a godmother

Vicky Pattison is thrilled that her best friend is expecting a baby girl.

The Geordie Shore star, 26, shared an image of Kailee Thompson’s ultrasound scan on Instagram and admitted she was vying for the role of godparent.

‘Massive congratulations to the best friend anyone could ever ask for!!! @kailzthompo and @leonosman17- so happy for you guys!‘ Vicky posted.

‘And I’m so excited about the arrival of your little princess!!! She is going to be the MOST spoilt little girl in the world with all of us!!!!

‘💗💖💕💜💓😍 #love #family #auntievicky #canibegodmotherplease?! Haha!’

Vicky headed to London with her sister Laura on Saturday.

The siblings embarked on a night out in the capital and Vicky got in the mood by donning some sexy nightwear for a cheeky selfie as she prepared.

‘Getting ready for tonight in my new pj’s!! Thankyou @annsummerspr! ❤‘ the Newcastle lass captioned the hot picture.

Anna Francis