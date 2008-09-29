OMG! Jack Osbourne saves woman from mugging

Reality TV star makes citizen's arrest

Jack Osbourne was hailed a hero when he wrestled a thief to the ground at the weekend.

The TV star was strolling through Marylebone, London, on Saturday when a man tried to snatch a woman’s handbag.

Within seconds, Jack chased after the crook and pinned him down.

‘He was amazing. He ran after the mugger like man possessed – a real hero,’ an onlooker says.

‘It happened so quickly. But Jack spotted it, easily beat him in the race over 20 metres and pushed him to the ground.

‘Whatever technique he used meant the robber couldn’t escape.’

But Jack, 22, shrugged off the feat.

‘I could see the girl was in trouble, it just felt like the natural thing to do,’ Jack tells the News Of The World. ‘I’m just glad it turned out okay.’

Alison Adey