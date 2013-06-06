OMG! Kate Middleton and sister Pippa queued for Wimbledon tickets from 5am

Pippa says the pair waited in line for three hours

Pippa Middleton has revealed that she once queued up with Kate Middleton from 5am to get their hands on Wimbledon tickets.

The Duchess, 31, joined her little sister to wait in line back in the days when they didn’t have royal connections.

[One of my favourite Wimbledon experiences was] queuing from 5am on People’s Sunday in 2004 with my sister for three hours and getting £35 tickets on Centre Court – my first time ever,’ says Pippa, 29.

Pippa, who is dating stockbroker Nico Jackson, has always been a fan of the tournament and once told her family that she wanted to get married in her beloved tennis whites.

I was a tomboy and clearly very determined,’ she tells Vanity Fair in her first article as a contributing editor.

It was a similar sort of thing when, out of the blue, I stated to my family that if I had to get married, it would be in my tennis whites-shorts with no pleats or frills.

I’ve grown out of my tomboy phase, but there’ll be no white dresses this summer, apart from at my local tennis club.’

Anna Francis