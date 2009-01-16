OMG! Katie Holmes looks like Victoria Beckham in Miu Miu shoot

Actress resembled her pal in sexy snaps

Katie Holmes has been snapped sporting a pixie crop – just like pal Victoria Beckham.

Wearing smoky eye shadow and a sultry pout, Katie looks a dead ringer for Posh, 34, in a photo shoot for Miu Miu, the more affordable range from Prada.

It’s not the first time Katie, 30, has resembled the aspiring fashionista.

Last year, she got her hair cut into a bob just months after Victoria debuted the new look.

Alison Adey