OMG PIC! Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher shocks fans with incredible body transformation

You won't recognise the soap star!

Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher has wowed fans on his social media, after showing off an impressive body transformation.

The 34-year-old star – who is best known for his role as Andy Sugden in the hit soap – posted a photo of his chiselled new physique on his Instagram.

Kelvin looked totally transformed from the man most people would recognise, sporting some impressive guns and a rock-hard six pack.

Alongside the photo, he wrote the caption: ‘👊🏻@Marvel I’m ready when you are’.

And fans couldn’t believe how different the soap legend looked, commenting to compliment his incredible physique.

One wrote: ‘Just got to say wow 😳’, while another commented: ‘@kelvin_fletcher you look amazing as always. Shame we don’t see you on TV anymore 💪☺’

Another of his follower’s said: ‘Blimey!!!’. A fourth also commented: ‘Wow that must of took some hours in the gym and a good diet well done’.

While a fifth fan wrote: ‘Good god. You’re a GOD 💪😍’.

Andy hasn’t starred on ITV soap Emmerdale for some years now, but it seems the star has been busy working as a professional racing car driver in the British GT Championship.

He’s also been celebrating some exciting family news recently.

Kelvin married his long-term girlfriend, Liz Marsland, back in 2015, and the pair welcomed their first daughter Marnie a year later.

And now, the pair have announced that they are expecting a second child, later this year.

Kelvin shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that he and his family would soon be ‘the 4 of us’. He wrote: ‘My baby is 2! 💕 My absolute world. The 4 of us 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 xxx’.

Fans flocked to share their congratulations with the family, with one writing: ‘congratulations on baby number 2 and happy birthday to marnie 😘😘’.

While another commented: ‘Congrats on your baby turning 2 and on baby number 2 x’.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about his wedding back in 2015, he confessed: ‘I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One,

‘We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us.’

