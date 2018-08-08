This familiar face joins the likes of Olivia Attwood, Vas Morgan and Chloe Sims on their search for love

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper unveiled her brand new look on Tuesday, after it emerged that she’s joining the Celebs Go Dating line up.

The 18-year-old showed off her platinum blonde locks as she arrived at the agency for filming, alongside resident dating expert Nadia Essex.

Amy’s quest to find love on the hit E4 show comes days after she quit Gogglebox after five years to pursue other ‘adventures’.

A source close to her said: ‘Amy has grown up on TV and has always been with her family on Gogglebox so to see her out doing her own thing on Celebs Go Dating will be amazing.

‘She comes across as quite shy but she’s really funny and quick witted. Fans are going to love her.’

She’ll join the likes of Olivia Attwood, Eyal Booker, Chloe Sims, Vas Morgan and Mutya Buena as they date civilians in the hope of finding love.

And, that’s one part of the show Amy plans on taking very seriously. ‘Amy has told her friends she’s on a mission to find her soulmate and she’s determined the show can point her in the right direction,’ an insider revealed.

‘Everyone from Gogglebox has given Amy their blessing and they’re really excited about seeing her on the show.’

The fifth series of Celebs Go Dating sees former dating agent Eden Blackman replaced by new guy Paul Carrick Brunson, and Nadia is loving the change in format.

When talking about Paul in her Now magazine column last week, she said: ‘I’ve been filming with Celebs Go Dating’s Paul Brunson and he’s incredible. His philosophies are so aligned with mine. You’re going to love him!’

He’s worked with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, who said: ‘Paul is much more than a matchmaker, he’s a life coach.’

High praise indeed!