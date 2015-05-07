One Direction fans accuse Louis Tomlinson of being a ‘jealous ex girlfriend’ after doing THIS to Zayn Malik

It's all getting quite heated between One Direction's Louis and Zayn

It was only a matter of time before 22-year-old Zayn Malik‘s shock split from One Direction turned ugly.

And seven weeks after spectacularly leaving the world’s biggest boyband, that’s entirely what’s happened after a very public Twitter spat with former band mate Louis Tomlinson, 23.

The pair became embroiled in a war of words last night after Louis indirectly mocked a photo of Zayn and music producer Naughty Boy, writing: ‘remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha! Some people still do HA!’

Zayn was quick to hit back, commenting ‘@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?’ before later admitting he was just ‘defending himself.’

Although Louis didn’t respond directly to Zayn, he did then lash out at Naughty Boy by asking how it feels to be ‘riding off the back of someone else’s career?’

And in the midst of all this, millions of heartbroken Directioners were keen to share their thoughts.

‘Louis Tomlinson sounds like such a jealous ex girlfriend with the remarks he’s making towards Zayn Malik’ Qasim Dar wrote online. While a fan named Haider posted how ‘Louis from 1D sounds like a jealous bitter ex.’

A heartfelt open letter from Twitter user @iTropicalzouis has also gone viral on the microblogging site, urging fans to join her in a mass unfollow of Zayn.

‘Can we just stop retweeting, quoting and favouring Zayn’s tweet?’ The fan asked. ‘Lets give him his life, what he wanted it to be. A life without us. Let’s unfollow him and focus on the four other boys. We look like idiots already. Make him realize what he lost; a family and four brothers.’

Oh, it’s all very dramatic isn’t it? What are your thoughts…

Team Louis? Team Zayn? Or team you preferred The Wanted anyway?

