One Direction’s Harry Styles leads celeb support for Je Suis Charlie campaign and freedom of speech after Paris shootings

Stars including One Direction's Harry Styles speak out on social media

Cara Delevingne is among the stars voicing their support for freedom of speech after yesterday’s shocking shootings in Paris.

Tragically, 12 people were killed when masked gunmen stormed the building of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Nine members of staff at the publication – including its editor and several cartoonists – lost their lives. Two policemen were also murdered during the attack.

A manhunt is underway to catch the assassins, with French police naming brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi as suspects.

Charlie Hebdo had previously published satirical cartoons depicting the prophet Muhammad.

People all over the world have been showing their support for freedom of speech after the attack and the hashtag #JeSuisCharlie continues to trend on Twitter as a sign of solidarity.

Certain celebrities haven’t shied away from getting involved, with One Direction‘s Harry Styles Tweeting, ‘Sad to hear about what happened in France today. Thinking of everyone.x’

Meanwhile comedian David Walliams posted on his Twitter account: ‘Executing unarmed cartoonists can never be the will of any God.’

Model Cara Delevingne expressed her sadness about the killings on Instagram.

‘Everyone should have freedom to express themselves and not fear for their lives #dayofsorrow #jesuischarlie #freedomofspeech,’ Cara, 22, captioned an image showing a gun and a broken pencil.

She also shared a quote from philosopher Voltaire reading: ‘I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.’

Other stars have got behind the Je Suis Charlie campaign. Model Emily Ratajkowski shared a defiant cartoon and simply added: ‘#jesuischarlie’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted the same image on Twitter and wrote: ‘Sometimes a picture says it better than any writer could. #CharlieHebdo’

Ricky Gervais didn’t hold back from airing his thoughts on the atrocity.

‘Blasphemy: A law to protect an all-powerful, supernatural deity from getting its feelings hurt,’ he Tweeted.

‘If I believed in an all-powerful God I’d also assume he could do his own murders.’

The hashtag #jesuischarlie has now been Tweeted over a million times.

