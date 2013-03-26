One Direction’s Niall Horan: Justin Bieber’s new single That Power with Will.i.am is a monster track

Irish star can't get enough of Justin's latest jam

TAGS:

One Direction star Niall Horan has given Justin Bieber‘s new single with Will.i.am a glowing review.

The blond singer, 19, was listening to super-catchy song That Power last night and couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts with his 10,540,771 followers on Twitter.

@iamwill @justinbieber tuuuune dudes! Monster track ! #thatpower,’ he wrote.

It’s not the first time Niall – who’s busy touring the UK with 1D pals Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – has voiced his love of the 19-year-old Canadian superstar’s music on the social networking site. 

‘@justinbieber congrats bro! great album dude,’ Niall Tweeted in back in June.

Beth Shearing

 

 

