One Direction’s Niall Horan: Justin Bieber’s new single That Power with Will.i.am is a monster track

Irish star can't get enough of Justin's latest jam

One Direction star Niall Horan has given Justin Bieber‘s new single with Will.i.am a glowing review.

The blond singer, 19, was listening to super-catchy song That Power last night and couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts with his 10,540,771 followers on Twitter.

‘@iamwill @justinbieber tuuuune dudes! Monster track ! #thatpower,’ he wrote.

It’s not the first time Niall – who’s busy touring the UK with 1D pals Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – has voiced his love of the 19-year-old Canadian superstar’s music on the social networking site.

‘@justinbieber congrats bro! great album dude,’ Niall Tweeted in back in June.

SEE PICTURES Niall Horan and One Direction sign copies of album Up All Night in New York to mark US release>>

SEE PICTURES Niall Horan and One Direction continue US tour without Zayn Malik>>

NEW PICTURES Niall Horan and One Direction and red carpet guests at the Brits 2012>>

Beth Shearing

VIDEO: One Direction’s Harry Styles supports Cancer Research UK

VIDEO: One Direction coming soon

VIDEO: Teen Now meets One Direction part 1

VIDEO: Teen Now meets One Direction part 2

VIDEO: One Direction at Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball part 2