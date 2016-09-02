Malin gets cosy with Mr Manchester - just as he's seeing Charlotte on Celebs Go Dating

Malin Andersson didn’t have the best of luck with her romantic life on Love Island but now it looks like she’s hit it off with another reality star.

The make-up artist has been enjoying date nights with Jeavon Stretton – the hunky Mr Manchester who’s most recently been seen romancing Charlotte Crosby on Celebs Go Dating!

Malin, 23, set tongues wagging when she posted a photo with Jeavon on Wednesday night as they stepped out at a Glossybox event in London looking all kinds of cute.

‘Oh hey @Jeavon_Strett,’ she captioned the snap on Twitter.

Meanwhile Jeavon hinted that they’re definitely more than just friends when he shared the same picture and wrote: ‘Date night 😜’

Ooh-er! This reality show crossover has caused a bit of confusion for fans who’ve been following Celebs Go Dating and it’s kind of given away that nothing comes of Jeavon and Charlotte’s dates.

Malin isn’t fazed by this and even reTweeted a message from a fan reading: ‘I knew I’d seen Javeon somewhere. He’s dating @MalinSaraMakeup! Ruined the ending of Celebs Go Dating abit there for myself #CelebsGoDating’

She’s also poked fun at her fella’s exploits on the show by Tweeting a clip of Charlotte admitting she wasn’t keen on him to begin with.

LOLs. It looks like these two are definitely a thing then, especially given that Malin’s been reTweeting stories calling Jeavon her ‘new man’.

Fans of the former Islander are thrilled to see her looking so happy after her famously tumultuous time in the villa.

Malin coupled up with Terry Walsh during her time on the show and thought they were still an item when she had to leave without him, meaning she was pretty shocked when Tel then had sex with Emma-Jane Woodhams.

A fuming Malin even went back on the show for an angry confrontation with Terry where she accused him of leading her on.

Let’s hope Malin and Jeavon have more success as a couple!