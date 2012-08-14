Oops! Katy Perry accidentally flashes her bum after bikini wardrobe malfunction

Singer was enjoying day out at water park

Katy Perry sang Part Of Me but she didn’t intend to flash part of her rear end at a water park on Sunday.

The star was enjoying a fun day out at Raging Waters in San Dimas, California when her black and white bikini bottoms slipped down after she fell off a boogie board.

Katy climbed out of the water and paparazzi snapped her bare bum before she sorted her wardrobe malfunction and got back on the board for another go.

The Teenage Dream starlet, who is rumoured to be dating singer John Mayer, went make-up free for her day out and looked like she was having a ball.

And she also managed to see the funny side of her embarrassing mishap.

Let’s be fair, I really think I deserve a season pass for that ass,’ Tweeted Katy, 27.

Oh, and some flip flops.‘

Anna Francis