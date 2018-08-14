Might as well cancel the whole series, then.

TOWIE might be making its long awaited return to our TV screens, but one very important member of the cast certainly ain’t – as the beloved Chloe Sims is allegedly opting out of the upcoming season!

Chloe, who has been a favourite amongst fans of the hit ITV show for many years, is believed to be taking some time out from filming on account of her other work commitments.

The 35-year-old, who has been a regular on the TOWIE circuit since 2011, is currently tied up filming for her appearance on Celebs Go Dating – and has decided to prioritise her hunt for The One.

A source has shared with The Sun: ‘Chloe is taking a step back from TOWIE this season as she’s very busy filming for Celebs Go Dating. That means she won’t film as many scenes in Essex this series.’

However, all hope is not lost – as the source has also added that the Essex lady *will* still be making a few appearances during the season.

The source added: ‘She’ll still be popping in from time to time as her Celebs Go Dating schedule allows. Chloe still has a lot of friends on the show and she’ll make an appearance to support her close friends.’

The mother-of-one is currently limbering up for her appearance on Celebs Go Dating, in which Chloe will hunt for a potential romance.

The Essex babe is in good company, as fellow stars joining her quest for love include fellow TOWIE star Vas Morgan, Love Island’s Eyal Booker and Olivia Attwood, Sugababes legend Mutya Buena, MiC’s Alik Alfus and Little Mix Jade’s dancer ex-boyfriend, Diversity’s Sam Craske.

Speaking to the MailOnline about her appearance on the show, a source had shared: ‘She’s really excited about going on there and hopes she can find a real man.’

We’ll keep our fingers and toes crossed for ‘ya, Chlo!