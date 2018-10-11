The former JLS star will appear in Crown Court next month.

Former JLS member Oritse Williams has appeared in court on account of rape accusations.

The 31-year-old JLS star, who rose to fame in 2008 on The X Factor, was arrested in December 2016 in connection to an incident in a hotel in Wolverhampton.

Last month, Oritse was charged of rape following allegations he sexually assaulted a fan in Wolverhampton after a concert at Gorgeous club.

Today, he appeared alongside a second defendant, Jamien Nagadhana, 31, who has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Oritse has now been given unconditional bail by magistrates, and will appear in Crown Court for trial next month.

It’s reported that neither Oritse or Jamien made a plea, as the indicative case can only be trialed in Crown Court, and spoke only to confirm his name, date-of-birth and address before the charge against him was read out.

At the time of Oritse’s arrest, his representatives at 10 Worlds Music UK denied the accusations on behalf of the X Factor star.

The statement read: ‘All we wish to say at this time is that Oritse denies the allegations against him. The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.’

It was also confirmed that Oritse would be bowing out from his charity work – as ‘press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with.’

At the time of Oritse’s arrest, West Midlands Police issued a statement: ‘Police have charged two men with sexual offences following an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel in December 2016.’

‘Oritse Williams, aged 31, from Croydon, London, has been charged with rape. Jamien Nagadhana, aged 31, from Hounslow, London, has been charged with assault by penetration.’