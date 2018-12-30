The presenter was told to 'do some cleaning' while his wife was out with the kids.

Hunky Paddy McGuinness has undergone a total body transformation recently – and it would appear he’ll take advantage of any opportunity to show off the results!

The Top Gear presenter was quick to get his kit off after wife Christine asked him to get on with some cleaning, while she enjoyed a day out with the kids. We don’t think that’s quite what she meant, Paddy!

Instead of dutifully donning a pair of marigolds, the 45-year-old used jumped in the tub, iPhone at the ready, and treated us all to an intimate clip of himself enjoying a hot bath – completely starkers.

Paddy captioned the video: ‘The kids are out with their Gran and @mrscmcguinness When she asked me to do a bit of cleaning before they get back I presume this is what she meant? Clean as a whistle! 👍🏼’

‘If u was my hub I’d slap u‘ was one of the comments from fans watching Paddy’s saucy vid. Another wrote, ‘Hope the Mrs was impressed with your cleaning 🤣👍’

Other fans were keen to express their adoration over the presenter’s toned bod, with one exclaiming, ‘Sexy man 😘😘’, while another wrote, ‘You’ve still got it paddy 😏👌😂’

We hope the telling off from Christine was worth it…

Paddy revealed in September this year that he lost an INCREDIBLE one and a half stone in just five weeks.

The star shared a shirtless side-by-side transformation snap to show his followers his body transformation.

Revealing a chiselled back and bulging biceps, Paddy wrote: ‘There’s five weeks and a tan between both these pics. I started at 14 stone and finished at 12 stone 4lb. This was down to just three hours a week weight training but 7 days a week of strict dieting.

‘I was on 4 meals a day all clean eating. I felt great and was getting shredded but personally I thought I looked to small and light for my size, 6ft 1”. I’m back to eating a decent enough diet, for me, now but I’m also enjoying plenty of treats (in moderation). I’m now 13stn 9lb (2nd pic) and happy with my size.

‘Not shredded to death but feel comfortable in my clothes and more importantly I’m not out of breath climbing the stairs!!! #beforeandafter’