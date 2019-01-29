She's still got it!

Pamela Anderson made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out in a sexy pink gown last night.

The former actress oozed glamour as she took to the red carpet for the Lambertz Rockin’ Chocolate event in Cologne, Germany.

But, it wasn’t just the ruched detailing on the ball gown that was bound to have caught the attention of onlookers, as the low-cut neckline made it impossible not to notice the ample cleavage that was on display.

Pamela accessorised the risqué garment with nude strappy heels and wore her blonde locks in loose curls as she posed up a storm.

And proving that age is just a number, the 51-year-old actress looked dazzling on the arm of her date for the night, professional ballroom dancer, Maxime Dereymez.

Pamela recently competed on Dancing With the Stars, the French addition, last year alongside Maxime, but was eliminated in week seven.

The pair later took to the stage at the event and entertained guests, including Sarah Ferguson, by performing an intimate dance.

Pamela’s night out comes shortly after she hit out at porn lovers on social media.

She stated: ‘#emptyheadsyndrome plays directly into the hands of oppressors. Empty Head disease. Porn and Playstation. We’ve lost many good men to this. GONE. No return.’

She continued: ‘Talk to our children. As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it’s a slippery slope.

‘I [pray] kids can be brave. Rebel against it all. Nightmare.’

Continuing with her rant, the star later went on to explain that the ‘worst lovers watch porn’.

‘Porn is not what love looks like. Brave and radical men who read and who are engaged in the world are sexy. Vegans make the best lovers – it’s proven,’ she added.

Words by Becky Waldren.