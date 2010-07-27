Panicked Cheryl Cole: Nicole Scherzinger can’t be trusted

She's worried about her ruthlessly ambitious X Factor replacement

Holed up in her Surrey mansion under the supervision of a specialist nurse, the only thing Cheryl Cole should be concentrating on is making a full recovery after battling a serious strain of malaria.

But Now can reveal that Cheryl, 26, is feeling increasingly insecure and frustrated over Nicole Scherzinger.

Not only is the Pussycat Dolls singer doing a great job covering for her on The X Factor while she’s ill, she was also a big hit on the last series of Dancing With The Stars, which she won – ironically, partnered with Cheryl’s man Derek Hough, 25.

‘Cheryl fears Nicole has the talent to make it big in the UK and sees her as a rival,’ an insider tells Now.

‘The two main men in Cheryl’s life, Derek and Simon Cowell, are both raving about how amazing Nicole is and how great she looks – and even Louis Walsh has fallen for her charms.

‘She’s very wary of her.’

Cheryl’s jealousy over the star – who our insider says is being seriously considered as a judge on the US version of the X Factor, a role Cheryl hoped to win herself – may not be misplaced.

See the full story about Cheryl Cole and Nicole Scherzinger in Now magazine dated 2 August 2010 – out now!

SEE PICTURES Cheryl Cole rocks Bangor>>

SEE PICTURES Cheryl and Ashley Cole: The



story so far>>

FASHION GALLERY SPECIAL Cheryl Cole‘s fashion



history – the highs and the lows>>

CELEBRITY HAIR Cheryl Cole: From corn rows to



curls>>

PICTURES Cheryl Cole flies heads home from



California>>

PHOTOS Cheryl Cole arrives back to UK from



LA>>