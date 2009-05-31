Paris Hilton: PM Gordon Brown’s wife Sarah is inspirational

Heiress thinks Sarah Brown is smart and beautiful

Paris Hilton has sparked up an unlikely friendship with Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s wife.

The heiress met Sarah Brown at The First Ladies Of Africa Health Summit Gala in California in and they hit it off.

‘Just had an amazing conversation with Sarah Brown, Gordon Brown’s wife,’ Paris, 28, wrote on her Twitter page. ‘She is such a smart, beautiful, inspirational woman.’

And Sarah, 45, has also paid her own tribute to Paris.

‘Loved Paris Hilton who I met last week in LA for the first time,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘Nothing about her public image prepares you for the first meeting. She’s a smart, caring, considerate person. Who knew?’