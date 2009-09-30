Patrick Swayze memorial planned for Sunday

Friends and colleagues will mark actor's passing
Patrick Swayze‘s life is to be celebrated at a memorial on Sunday.
The private service will be held at Sony Studios in Culver City, California.
Mourners have been asked to make a contribution to cancer charities.
‘In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of the following two organisations: The Patrick Swayze Pancreas Cancer Research Fund or Stand Up To Cancer,’ reads a statement from his rep.
Patrick, 57, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on 14 September.
A memorial was also held in Lake Lure, North Carolina – where Dirty Dancing was filmed – two weeks ago.
