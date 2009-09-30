Patrick Swayze memorial planned for Sunday

Friends and colleagues will mark actor's passing

Patrick Swayze‘s life is to be celebrated at a memorial on Sunday.

The private service will be held at Sony Studios in Culver City, California.

Mourners have been asked to make a contribution to cancer charities.

‘In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of the following two organisations: The Patrick Swayze Pancreas Cancer Research Fund or Stand Up To Cancer,’ reads a statement from his rep.

Patrick, 57, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on 14 September.

A memorial was also held in Lake Lure, North Carolina – where Dirty Dancing was filmed – two weeks ago.

