How cute are these two?

Perrie Edwards has proved that she’s as smitten as ever with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain by sharing an adorable video of them on holiday.

The Little Mix star – who has jetted off to Mykonos with her man and some friends – was caught sharing an affectionate moment with Alex as they headed out on a boat trip yesterday and it was all super cute.

In the clip Perrie, 25, stroked 24-year-old Alex’s cheek whilst chatting to him and resting her head lovingly on his lap.

The footballer only had eyes for his girl too and gazed back at her – awww.

Perrie revealed that her pal had sneakily filmed the sweet moment when she captioned the Instagram Stories post: ‘@georgietoseland caught us being mushy’

Awww. Perrie couldn’t seem to get enough of Alex, having earlier taken a simple snap of him looking at a menu as they went out for lunch.

It looks like the couple enjoyed a romantic feast along with some stunning views.

This is giving us food AND holiday envy!

Perrie certainly seems to be loving life and having a well-earned rest after Little Mix completed their summer tour just over a week ago.

And when she’s not been cosying up to Alex on her break, the singer has wowed fans with sizzling photos like THIS.

Wowzers!

Perrie and Alex first made their romance official in January 2017 and it seems to have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair had fans worried about the relationship last summer when Alex moved miles away from Pez – who’s based in London – to join Liverpool football club, but the long-distance doesn’t seem to have affected them.

At the time Perrie told The Mirror: ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

These two are so cute!