How cute!

With another year of success under her highly-acclaimed belt, we’re sure that Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards will be celebrating Christmas with her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain by her side.

It’s been another fabulous year for the famous couple, with Perrie dominating the charts alongside her Little Mix bandmates and Alex enjoying another year of footballing success.

So, this is how Perrie and Alex’s love story unravelled in 2018…

January…

Chiming in the new year, Pezza and Alex bid a final farewell to 2017 together – enjoying a cosy New Years Eve armed with some chilled beverages.

Sharing a snap of their intimate evening, the couple snuggled up in their fluffy his-and-hers dressing gowns before Alex was forced to call it an early night ahead of his football game the next day.

‘Happy new year from us! Mr Professional over here went off to bed ahead of his game tomorrow…’

‘The OJ musta been too much! Me however… on the champs celebrating a great year! 🍾🥂 What a year you were 2017! 2018 I’m ready for ya! 😍,’ the 25-year-old captioned the celebratory snap.

Whilst Alex was clearly too sleepy to post his own NYE snap, the 25-year-old made up for lost time later in the month as he cuddled up to his LM beau on a night out.

Posing for the after dark shot, Perrie pouts at her boyfriend of over two years.

February…

As the Little Mix ladies hit the red carpet for the 2018 BRIT’s awards, fans of the famous foursome became concerned at the lack of Perrie’s plus one.

With bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall all taking to the glitzy bash with their guys, Perrie braved her appearance solo.

However, Alex’s no-show was soon explained after Perrie revealed her beau had found himself caught up in a spot of travel troubles.

Making up for lost time later in the month, both Perrie and Alex enjoyed a night on the tiles together.

With the pair sharing their own separate snaps from the evening, Alex captioned his version: ‘Dinner with Dessert.’

April…

Taking to Instagram in April, Perrie shared a snap of her personalised name tag.

Sharing a steamy up close snap of the bling, Perrie revealed her necklace had been engraved with both her and Alex’s initials.

‘A&P 🖤,’ she captioned the snap.

August…

Both Perrie and Alex took some well-earned time out from their hectic schedules during the summer months.

Jetting off to the sunny isle of Mykonos for some time away together, Perrie shared a sweet tribute to Alex on Instagram.

Clutching at his hand as the pair gazed over the Greek landscapes.

‘Hold my hand and I’ll go anywhere with you,’ she captioned the picturesque shot.

Following up the holiday series, Alex and Perrie later posed for another holiday snap – this time, the duo scrubbed up for a balmy Mykonos evening.

‘Barbie & Malibu Ken,’ Perrie shared.

September…

As the summer began to wind down, Perrie and Alex refused to let the sunshine slip away.

Lounging on a pair of matching lilos, the duo enjoyed the last of the warm rays.

‘Clinging onto the last days of summer like…,’ Alex captioned the cheeky shot.

However, the couple were soon forced to return back inside – taking to the sofa to snuggle up for a cosy snap.

Taking to Instagram, Alex gave followers insight into life behind close doors with the sweet post.

Wishing Perrie and Alex a very happy new year!