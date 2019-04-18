Perrie has been VERY honest...

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has opened up about her struggles with anxiety in a super candid Instagram post.

The pop star took to social media yesterday to share the extremely honest caption, alongside a stunningly natural selfie.

Speaking out about her battle with panic attacks and anxiety, Perrie penned: ‘I’d like to open up about something. Venting your feelings is healthy and I want to be honest with you all.

‘Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks. When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me. I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it.’

The 25-year-old Woman Like Me songstress, revealed that experiencing panic attacks meant she felt isolated and alone, with the condition beginning to take over her life.

She continued: ‘The first panic attack was so intense and overwhelming I felt like I was having a heart attack, I was so scared and confused and had no idea what was happening to me.

‘I’m not sure what triggered that first one but it soon spiralled & I found myself in a really dark place, feeling alone and scared. I had people around me but I couldn’t explain to them what was happening to me or why. It affected me so badly that I didn’t even want to leave the house.

‘I would step foot out the door and feel the overwhelming need to go straight back inside. It completely took over my life.’

Having admitted she no longer suffers from the attacks, Pez continued to speak on how anxiety still has a huge impact on her.

The X-Factor winner even confirmed she’s undergone therapy, and urged fans to seek similar help.

She wrote: ‘It feels like the most unnatural thing in the world but the thing that helped me the most was discovering I’m not alone. I’m not the only person going through this.

‘There are people all over the world feeling the exact same way I do! As soon as I realised I wasn’t going insane I felt more eager to beat it. I had therapy and I surround myself with my loved ones. Talking to someone relieves you of SO MUCH STRESS.’

Rounding off her heartfelt admission, Perrie finally added: ‘I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone ♥️.’

