Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards recently opened up about her struggle with severe anxiety and panic attacks.

Now, the 25-year-old has spoken about the true extent of her mental health problems, revealing she still struggles to get on a train to visit her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In her first ever interview without bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, Perrie said: ‘I’ve got nobody to reason with me and I can’t rationalise it in my head or get a sense of it.

‘It got to the point where my mum was coming to the studio with me, she would drive to work with me because I couldn’t get in a car on my own…

‘Even now, my boyfriend lives in Manchester because he plays for Liverpool so when he moved, it was c**p and then once this started happening. I still can’t get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy…’

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she added: ‘My mum got to the point where she didn’t know what to do because she can’t babysit me 24/7 even though she did for a long time.’

As well as affecting her relationship with boyfriend of two years Alex, Perrie’s battle with anxiety also put her career as one quarter of the biggest girl band at risk.

She said: ‘If I didn’t have the other three girls to think about and the tour to prepare for and all the fans that want to see the show to be the best it can be, I don’t think I would have come back to work.

‘I was happy to be at home with my family with Hatchi and call it a day. It was that daunting trying to go back to everything.’

Luckily, thanks to therapy, her best friend and roommate Ellie and her dog Hatchi, Perrie is now on the road to recovery.

She added: It’s finding coping mechanisms and looking back then, I never thought I’d be here now. I’m constantly getting better, I’m constantly not letting it defeat me, it’s one step at a time.

‘I’m getting there. My coping mechanisms include my dog, Hatchi – he is my son.’