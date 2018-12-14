Yikes Pez!

Being one fourth of the biggest girlband on the planet is no mean feat, and Perrie Edwards probably has very little downtime during her hectic showbiz schedule.

Thankfully, however, the lovely lady managed to find a lil’ time to kick her feet up yesterday- taking to her Instagram to document her well deserved night off.

Kicking back with a good old bit of pampering, the 25-year-old revealed she was busy with all things skincare.

Sharing a selfie, the LM babe gave unsuspecting followers quite the shock as she unveiled her bubble clay mask.

Pouting for the snap, Pez looks miles away from her usual polished and preened self as she wrapped up in a fluffy white towel.

‘Scariest face mask EVER,’ she captioned the bath time shot.

Following this up, the songstress then added another selfie – this time comparing her new look to the moon emoji.

Yup, we’re definitely seeing double!

However, it was back to business as usual shortly after as Perrie then dusted off her glad rags for a sizzlin’ shot.

Posing in front of a decadent canvas, the LM babe gave followers some major Sporty Spice vibes as she posed in a matching two-piece tracksuit and black stiletto boots.

Piling her trademark blonde tresses on top of her head, Perrie captioned the snap: ‘Sporty fash-hun.’

We’re so glad to see Perrie on top form, after admitting she almost ‘dumped’ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following a very out of hand board game…

‘We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand,’ Perrie admitted.

‘I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me – and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I’m competitive, you should meet him,’ she joked.

However, the pair thankfully managed to put aside their differences – and the rest is history!