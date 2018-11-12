This is adorable

Perrie Edwards has been hard at work promoting her fifth studio album with her Little Mix bandmates.

But as fans continue go wild over their incredible new tracks, it looks like Pez has been enjoying some down time with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair might not get to spend that much time together – given that footie pro Alex lives up in Liverpool – but the 25-year-old has proved he’s ever the doting boyfriend with a sweet gesture over the weekend.

Following another tough day working alongside BFF’s Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock yesterday, Pez came home to find her man had treated her to a slap up meal from her fave restaurant.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the popstar captured the aftermath of their Asian feast which shows platters of sushi on the kitchen counter.

‘When you’re tired from rehearsals and @alexoxchamberlain brings your favourite restaurant home,’ the 25-year-old wrote alongside it, before adding a sweet heart with the words ‘love you to the moon and back.’

Cute, right? This isn’t the first time the pair have given us some serious social media PDA as Alex recently supported his girlfriend during her EMAs performance with Nicki Minaj.

Taking to his own social media, Alex wrote: ‘Proud is an understatement @perrieedwards.’

This comes after Pez shared a load of sexy snaps from the set of her latest music video for track Joan of Arc on Saturday.

The first photo sees the X Factor star taking a selfie in a mirror while wearing a white Calvin Klein bralet and black shorts while a second shows her posing up a storm in a lacy corset.

Well, we reckon Alex was LOVING his girl’s latest Insta shots.