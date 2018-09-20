TOO cute

We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it 100x over, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are total #goals.

After getting together back in 2016, we’ve basically spent the last two years following these two’s every move on social media waiting patiently for a sweet couples selfie or major Instagram PDA.

Luckily, Pez and Alex were here to cure our mid-week slump yesterday when they shared some pretty cute snaps while spending quality time together.

Taking to her Insta Stories, 25-year-old Perrie can be seen cosying up to her footie player beau as the two chilled out on the bed.

Obviously they were wearing matching outfits, with the X Factor star dressed in a black tracksuit top and matching cap, while her 25-year-old boyfriend chose a hoodie and black trouser combo.

The star then went on to share another very similar photo in black and white, while crediting her best pal Ellie Hemmings for acting as photographer.

Although we reckon Alex could have looked up from his phone for a second to smile at the camera…

Perrie isn’t the only one who’s been sharing sweet insights into the pair’s relationship, as Liverpool pro Alex also posted his very own cheeky photo from their holiday last week.

The snap – shared with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram – sees Shout Out To My Ex singer Perrie sticking her tongue out at the camera while posing in a black thong bikini in the pool.

Meanwhile Alex’s hand can be seen resting on his girlfriend’s bum as he wrote: ‘Clinging onto the last days of summer like…’

This comes after the loved-up pair jetted off to Mykynos last month to enjoy the last of the sun before Pez gets back to work in the studio with her Little Mix bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to work on their upcoming album.

Don’t keep us waiting too long, ladies!