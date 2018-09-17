#Couplegoals

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are no strangers to a little PDA – in fact, we’ve kind of come to expect it.

And over the weekend, the loved-up couple didn’t disappoint as they shared a rather cheeky snap from their holiday last month.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram, football star Alex posted a photo which sees him grabbing his girlfriend’s bum while they sunbathed in a pool.

The Little Mix singer, 25, is poking her tongue out at the camera wearing a black thong bikini, as Alex poses in a pair of sunglasses.

‘Clinging onto the last days of summer like…’, 25-year-old Alex wrote alongside the funny pic.

More: Perrie Edwards shows fans what she REALLY gets up to at work in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

And the star’s 3.2million followers were quick to comment, as one wrote: ‘That hand Alex 👆👀😂 haha goals 😍😍’.

‘I’m seeing that hand, @alexoxchamberlain 😏😏🔥🔥’, said another.

A third commented, ‘BEST COUPLEEE😍’, while a fourth joked: ‘Clinging to @perrieedwards ass you mean 😂’.

The famous couple – who have been dating since late 2016 – have been spending as much time with each other as possible these last few weeks before Pez heads back on the road with Little Mix bandmates Jesy Nelson, 27, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 26, and Jade Thirlwall, 25.

And as fans continue to speculate over their very eagerly-awaited forthcoming studio album – which has been dubbed ‘LM5’ – the X Factor ladies shared another teaser over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy posted a snap which sees her wearing a cropped white top, black trousers and holding a black bowtie.

Standing in front of a blue background, the singer wrote: ‘Something exciting is brewing 😏 xjesyx’.

Could they be shooting for a brand new music video? Oh we hope so.

And while we all wait patiently (or not so patiently) for the new tracks to drop, Little Mix have recently expanded their gigantic empire with a brand new makeup range!

Killin’ it, girls!

See Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ dramatic style transformation