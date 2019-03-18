Things didn't exactly go to plan...

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards enjoyed some down time with her football star beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the weekend.

And while the pair usually like to keep their relationship private, 25-year-old Pez decided to share a sweet glimpse into their romantic day.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Perrie Edwards STUNS Little Mix fans as she returns to Instagram with sizzling new snaps: ‘It’s been a while…’

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, the X Factor singer first posted a topless video of her boyfriend tucking into some delicious pancakes.

‘Peanut butter, jam and him on my pancake please,’ Perrie cheekily wrote alongside the photo.

Later that evening, the Geordie singer shared a string of videos from her intimate dinner with Liverpool player Alex, 25, as they enjoyed pasta and chocolate fondant.

Giving a hilarious insight into the pair’s two year relationship, Perrie then went on to film herself posing up a storm in the back of a taxi on the way home.

While the LM lady gave the camera her best pout, Alex warned his girlfriend: ‘Put your seatbelt on.’

But despite their romantic evening starting well, back at home things didn’t run so smoothly when Pez’s boyfriend was introduced to the newest member of her family – childhood cat Jack.

After explaining that the adorable feline is moving in with the couple, Perrie filmed Alex trying to get to know the cat, and let’s just say it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

As the footie star tried to pick up Jack, he squirmed and scratched before biting Alex on the hand. Eek!

‘You can’t pick him up like that, he doesn’t like it!’ Perrie can be heard shouting, before encouraging her beau to have another go at bonding with her beloved animal.

Following plenty more failed attempts at picking the cat up, Pez told her other half: ‘He keeps running away from you, I don’t think he likes you bub.’

Finally, Perrie decided to step in herself and gave adorable Jack a cuddle in the kitchen.

As he videoed the sweet moment, Alex then joked the feline is ‘the devil’ and ‘evil’, before Pez hit back: ‘You’re evil!’

Captioning the hilarious string of videos, Alex wrote: ‘And that concludes our story for tonight. Jack – 1 0 – Alex.’

Well, at least we know where Perrie’s loyalties lie!