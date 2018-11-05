TOO cute!

Perrie Edwards hit the stage last night with her Little Mix bandmates at the 2018 MTV EMAs.

The X Factor ladies were joined by Nicki Minaj to open the star-studded show with a sizzling performance of their new single ‘Woman Like Me’. And they certainly brought the girl power!

And while we can all agree Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall looked absolutely amazing, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only had eyes for his girlfriend Perrie.

Unfortunately, the Liverpool star wasn’t able to watch his other half perform in Bilbao, but that didn’t stop him fan-girling over Pez from the comfort of his own home.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared a clip of his popstar girlfriend hitting the stage in probably the sexiest tuxedo we’ve ever seen.

‘It’s lit,’ he simply added next to the video as Pez danced around in front of the crowd.

As LM finished their performance alongside Queen Nicki, footie star Alex – who began dating Perrie in 2016 – posted another clip of the girls on stage.

Alongside it he added the sweet caption: ‘Proud is an understatement @perrieedwards.’

OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.

Meanwhile, it looks like Perrie also enjoyed her amazing performance as she later gushed over getting to rest her head on rapper Nicki Minaj’s bum during the routine.

As the group accepted the award for best UK and Ireland act, the 25-year-old joked: ‘Not many people can say that,’ before describing it as ‘incredible. Life-changing. Heavenly’.

Little Mix are just weeks away from releasing their fifth album ‘LM5’, Jade, 25, recently teasing some exciting details about the tracks.

‘With this album we have been a bit more ballsy with what we sing and the way we say it,’ she admitted.

‘It is exciting that we have an all-female album and female campaign shoots – it is very much girl power.

‘It is exiting working with someone as massive as Nicki but we also have songs with artists that are up and coming as well – it is kind of like us supporting them too.’