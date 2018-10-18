Pez decided to dance like nobody was watching...

After the release of their new track Woman Like Me, Perrie Edwards and the Little Mix girls are well and truly in promo mode.

And yesterday, the ladies decided to get a little bit closer to their fans when they headed over to Instagram to answer some questions on a live chat.

But things didn’t stay serious for too long, as 25-year-old Perrie decided to give her fans a treat with an entertaining routine to their new track mid-way through the video.

Poking her tongue out at the camera, the popstar danced like nobody was watching as she shimmied and shook her boobs before collapsing into a fit of laughter.

Bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also found the whole thing hilarious as they could been seen giggling in the background before disappearing out of shot.

‘Oi. Serously now. How did I get a boyfriend?’ Pez wrote next to the clip.

Well, we don’t think her hunky footballing beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be complaining, considering all the smokin’ hot pics Perrie has been uploading recently.

See what we mean?

This comes after the X Factor star stunned fans yesterday when she completely transformed into Ursula from the classic Disney movie The Little Mermaid.

Sharing a load of snaps on her Instagram Stories, Pez opted for a skintight PVC black dress, while make up artist Anna gave her purple skin, white contact lenses, an icey white wig and crystal crown balanced on top of the up-do.

Really getting into the character, Pez also uploaded a clip of her talking to the camera in the voice of Ursula.

‘You have your looks, your pretty face, but don’t underestimate the importance of body language,’ she said before giving an evil cackle.

Another day in the life of a Little Mix star…