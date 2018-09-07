Pez is showing off her man

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are professionals when it comes to ridiculously adorable public displays of affection.

And Little Mix lady Pez has been gushing over her man yet again this week with another sweet social media post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old shared a smokin’ hot snap of her footballer beau on a photoshoot rocking some double denim and a pair of funky shades.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones who think Alex is looking incred, as popstar Perrie shared a couple of heart-eye emojis on the photo.

Crediting photographer Matt Gordon for taking the smouldering snaps, the singer then added: ‘What a treat for the eye. @mattework you’re a talented young man’.

But it’s not just snaps of 25-year-old boyfriend Alex that Perrie has been sharing, as the X Factor star has also treated her followers to a few selfies following a sun-soaked trip to Mykonos last month.

Showing off her sunkissed skin, Pez recently posted a close-up photo of her au-natural face covered in stunning freckles.

With her trademark blonde hair loosely waved and nothing but a touch of mascara, the singer sent fans wild with this amazing snap.

It comes after Perrie and Liverpool pro Alex spent some time in Greece as they enjoyed a romantic break before Little Mix get back to the studio to work on their fifth studio album.

And the ridiculously good looking pair seemed to have the time of their lives as they documented the whole thing on Instagram.

In one adorable photo, the loved-up couple can be seen holding hands on the edge of their luxurious villa while looking out over the sunset.

‘Hold my hand and I’ll go anywhere with you 💙’, Perrie wrote next to the sweet snap. Aaaaaand our hearts have officially melted.