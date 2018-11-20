Did somebody say Christmas?

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been giving us serious Christmas feels with their latest photos.

It might only be November, but that hasn’t stopped the loved-up pair from sharing some festive selfies online.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Cheeky! Jesy Nelson grabs Perrie Edwards’ bum as Little Mix jiggle their bits in new music video

In one photo – posted on Instagram Stories – Pez can be seen snuggling up to her football player beau in front of a very Christmassy backdrop.

The 25-year-old iswearing a pair of blue trousers and a long black coat, while Liverpool star Alex, 25, is dressed in some casual black jeans and a khaki jacket.

Next to the photo, the LM star wrote: ‘Blurriest pic ever. Christmas is coming @alexoxchamberlain.’

In another snap, the couple can be seen having a giggle together, as Perrie wrote the super cute caption: ‘@alexoxchamberlain. Another blurry pic for ya. I’m in LOVE. I’m in LOVE and I don’t care who knows it.’

How adorable is that? This comes after the X Factor star – who’s been dating Alex for two years now – recently opened up about where she hopes her relationship is going.

When asked what she wants next with Alex, she revealed: ‘Definitely marriage.’

She continued: ‘I hear a violinist and I’m like, “That’s going in my wedding!”

‘I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress.’

Not stopping there, Perrie then added. ‘I’m a hopeless romantic but, at the same time, I’m career-driven first.

‘I know marriage is lovely and cute, but I’d rather just be with Alex for the rest of my life if I had to pick.’

Unfortunately, it looks like we might have a little while to wait until we can meet some ridiculously good looking Edwards/Oxlade-Chamberlain kids, as she said: ‘I love babies but I don’t feel broody at all.’