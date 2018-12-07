Pez has gone all out with the festivities

Perrie Edwards has proved she’s just like the rest of us as she’s getting fully into the Christmas spirit.

Yup, December is here which means we can finally go full-on festive with trees, lights and more tinsel than Santa’s Grotto.

And 24-year-old Pez has now shared a glimpse of how she’s relaxing this holiday period with some clips on Instagram.

In the videos, the popstar can be seen watching an advert featuring herself and bandmates – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – on the TV ahead of their LM5 tour next year.

And while we’re equally as excited about the girls’ upcoming performances, we’re more distracted by the incredible decorations in the background.

Pez’s very swanky Christmas tree is complete with pink and purple baubles, as well as some glittery white tinsel and twinkling lights.

Where there looks to already be a few presents under the tree from Santa, there’s also FOUR chocolate advent calendars in the corner and a mini tree right in front of the TV.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from the LM girls.

Speaking in the video, Perrie excitedly told her dog Hatchi: ‘Eeeep! Look, mummy is on the TV!’

Meanwhile, Little Mix are set to make a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing during this Sunday’s semi-finals.

And it looks like their set to make history as well, as the girls are preparing to perform alongside an all-female band and all-female dancers this weekend, which is the first time in the show’s 14-year history.

Confirming the news on their official Twitter account with their army of 11.6 million followers, they wrote: ‘We’re so excited for this one!

‘Your girls are gonna be performing on @bbcstrictly this Sunday and it’s the first time all the dancers and band will be women.

‘Make sure you tune in to @BBCOne at 7:15PM GMT.’

Oh we will!